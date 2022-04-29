Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.

The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST. Also included are 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines.

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say that a rear axle mounting bolt can fracture and cause the driveshaft to disconnect.

"If the parking brake is not applied, the loss of the primary park torque will allow the vehicle to roll in park increasing the risk of crash and injury," Ford said in the documents.

Depending on the model, dealers will replace a bushing and the axle cover, or they will update parking brake software.

Owners will be notified by mail starting June 6.