Footpads for Onewheel GT Electric skateboards recalled citing 'bystander injury hazard'

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) announced on Thursday that the company Future Motion had initiated a recall for footpads on its Onewheel GT Stakeboards, citing the possibility of bystander injuries.

The consumer safety agency and the company say the footpads on the one-wheeled electronic skateboards can "disengage" after the rider has stepped off of the boards or "dismounted," and this can happen while the skateboard is still in motion possibly causing injuries to those around the operator. '

The Thursday recall announcement from (USCPSC) said that consumers should "immediately stop using the skateboards with recalled footpads" and those in possession of a Onewheel GT stake board should contact Future Motion to get help determining if their footpad is affected by the recall.

The recall includes the front footpads for the self-balancing electric boards either sold with the skateboard or as a replacement footpad.

Consumers will be required to provide the company with a serial number imprinted on the board as a way to identify if the board is affected by the recall.

For more information on the recall or how to contact the company, see the USCPSC website.