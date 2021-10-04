Watch
Florida first lady DeSantis has breast cancer

Wilfredo Lee/AP
FILE - This Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 file photo shows Florida first lady Casey DeSantis in Miami. On Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, her husband Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that she has breast cancer. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Casey DeSantis
Posted at 3:12 PM, Oct 04, 2021
Florida's governor says his wife has breast cancer.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statement on Monday to announce his wife Casey's diagnosis.

“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer," the governor said.

Casey is the mother of the couple's three children, and according to the Associated Press, the youngest child was born in January 2019.

"Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady," the governor continued. "As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state. Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

The AP reported that Casey has been instrumental in her husband's administration by advocating for people with mental health issues.

