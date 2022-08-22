Florida college student allegedly killed by woman who claimed her car broke down

Authorities in Florida say a college student was killed last week by a woman he stopped to help while driving through a national forest in Alabama.

In a statement, Clay County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Adam Simjee, and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, were driving through Talladega National Forest on Aug. 14 when the suspect Yasmine Hider flagged them down, claiming her car had broken down, Fox affiliate WBRC reported.

NBC News reported that law enforcement said that when the University of Central Florida students stopped to help her, Hider pulled out a gun and made them walk into the woods.

According to the statement, the sheriff said that Simjee pulled his concealed handgun and shot Hider several times in the torso, and Simjee was shot in the back, WBRC reported.

The sheriff said Simjee died at the scene, the news outlets reported.

According to the news outlets, Paulus, who wasn't injured in the shooting, called 911 and told first responders about another woman who was at the scene when the shooting happened, the sheriff's statement said.

The sheriff's office said that woman, Krystal Pinkins, was later tracked down and arrested, the news outlets reported.

According to the press release, when law enforcement found Pinkins and ordered her to the ground, “a 5-year-old child ran from the woods holding a loaded shotgun,” the news outlets reported.

Officials said the child, later identified as Pinkins’s son, was told by law enforcement to place the shotgun down but kept walking toward his mother before he eventually placed the gun on the ground, the news outlets reported.

According to the statement, Pinkins was charged with one count of murder, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of robbery, and endangering the welfare of a child, the news outlets reported.

Her child was placed into state care, the news outlets reported.

The news outlets reported that officials said Hider was charged with one count of murder, two counts of kidnapping, and two counts of robbery.