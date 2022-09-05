Floatplane crashes off Washington coast

One person is dead and nine others are missing following a floatplane crash in Mutiny Bay, just north of Seattle, Washington.

The U.S. Coast says the floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon.

Crews searched late into the night and found one body. A search was continuing Monday morning.

Officials said nine adults and one child were on the floatplane when it crashed.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Floatplanes are different from other common airplanes. They have pontoons that allow them to land on water.