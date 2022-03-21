Fight inflation by negotiating for more money at work

Is inflation taking a bigger and bigger bite out of your paycheck? There's a solution: negotiate for more money.

With companies desperate to hire and retain workers, employees are in the driver's seat right now.

"Entry-level is coming in at $20 an hour, $23 an hour," said job hunter Ramar Burns. "That's good pay!"

Burns is considering several offers of warehouse work.

But job counselors say don't take the first offer.

They say to take a minute to factor in the schedule, any child care costs, and commuting costs.

How to ask for more money

Andres Lares is a salary negotiating expert with the Shapiro Negotiations Institute.

"If you are making the same as you were making last year, you're now making less," he said.

He says with consumer prices soaring, now is a great time to ask for more compensation.

He suggests you:

Write out a script for how much you'll ask for.

Do a "dress rehearsal" of your presentation to the boss.

Use high inflation, now close to 10%, as the reason you are asking for more money.

"Rather than saying, 'Hey, I'd like to get a raise,' now you can say, 'I'd like to get a raise because inflation is x,'" he said.

But Lares says people need to do some homework first.

To find out what others are making in your position, he suggests you check:

Glassdoor.com

Salary.com

Payscale.com

Indeed.com

"Ten, 15 years ago was harder," he said. "You didn't have a lot of information."

Ramar Burns' employment counselor, Adam White, says also ask how far you can advance in five years.

"I would really encourage people to look at the growth path at companies because there is a lot of projection upward that you can do," he said.

Burns is taking those tips to heart in his salary negotiations.

"You know what the cost of living is like, you know what your expenses are like. Negotiate your pay," he said.

Bottom line this is the best time in years to ask for more than a few extra dollars, so you don't waste your money.

______________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com