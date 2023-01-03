Fans gather outside hospital as doctors treat Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed during last night’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, remained hospitalized on Tuesday. The team said late Monday that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game.

The game, which was supposed to be one of the top matchups of this season in the NFL, was postponed. From when Hamlin collapsed to when an official announcement was made, it took the league over an hour to postpone the game. Joe Buck, who was calling the game for ESPN, reported live on the air that the league originally gave players five minutes to warm up to resume play.

But play never resumed.

Troy Vincent, a former player who is now a league executive, told the Associated Press that the league never considered resuming play.

“It never crossed our mind to talk about warming up to resume play,” Vincent said. “That’s ridiculous. That’s insensitive. That’s not a place we should ever be in.”

Meanwhile, dozens of Bengals and Bills fans arrived outside the hospital to support Hamlin.