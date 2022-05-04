Extravagant Met Gala raised more than $17 million this year

NEW YORK — This year’s Met Gala earned a record $17.4 million, museum officials said.

The annual gala is a fundraiser for the self-funding Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The money pays for operating the institute and putting on annual blockbuster exhibits like the current “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” which was launched at the gala Monday night and opens to the public May 7.

That exhibit is part of a broader two-part exhibit exploring the roots of American fashion.

Monday’s gala brought together about 400 guests — some of the biggest names from fashion, entertainment, sports and beyond.

Tickets cost $35,000 with tables going for $200,000 to $300,000, according to the New York Times.

But just because you can afford a ticket, doesn’t mean you’ll get an invitation.