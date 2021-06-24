Eviction ban expected to be extended by a month

The CDC's residential eviction ban that was set to expire at the end of June is expected to be extended by a month, according to multiple media reports.

Lawmakers sent a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Biden administration warning that about 10 million people are still behind on rent and at risk of being evicted if the moratorium is lifted.

Congress allocated $45 billion for rental assistance, but the funds have been slow to reach those who need it.

The moratorium was put in place in September and was meant to fight the spread of COVID-19 by preventing people from being forced to move into more crowded spaces, move in with extended families or become homeless.

Landlords have challenged the ban, saying they've lost billions in rent. One group of realtors and landlords are appealing to the Supreme Court on the issue.

Now a reminder about who this is designed to help: The pause on evictions covers renters who earn less than $99,000 a year individually.

To be eligible, renters have to do their best to make partial rent payments, and eviction would make them homeless or force them into a group living situation.

This story originally reported by Simon Kaufman on Newsy.com.