Ethics panel opens investigation into GOP's Madison Cawthorn

The House Ethics Committee is investigating allegations that Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn had a conflict of interest in a cryptocurrency he promoted and engaged in an improper relationship with a member of his staff.

That's according to a statement the panel released on Monday. It's just the latest moment of scrutiny for the North Carolina Republican, who lost his primary race last week despite having the support of former President Donald Trump. Cawthorn's office said it "welcomes the opportunity" to prove his innocence. The Ethics panel cautioned that the opening of the investigation does not mean that Cawthorn violated House rules.

The 26-year-old lawmaker’s political career has been upended by a series of salacious headlines that contributed to his downfall in last week’s primary, the Associated Press reported.

“I am on a mission now to expose those who say and promise one thing yet legislate and work towards another, self-profiteering, globalist goal,” Cawthorn said in social media post after losing his primary last week. “It’s time for the rise of the new right, it’s time for Dark MAGA to truly take command.”