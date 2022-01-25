Elton John tests positive for COVID-19

DALLAS, Texas — Elton John has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to postpone his upcoming concerts in Dallas, Texas.

The award-winning singer had two performances scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at the American Airlines Center.

The venue posted an update Tuesday, saying John is “fully vaccinated and boosted” and is experiencing mild symptoms at the moment.

The Tiny Dancer performer is expected to bounce back and return to the stage, as fans are advised to hold on to their tickets.

The American Airlines Center said rescheduled dates will be scheduled soon.

Many more cities are included on John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, including Chicago, Detroit, New York City, and other international stops.

The tour is scheduled to wrap up in 2023.

