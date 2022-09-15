Drag performer reportedly dies while performing at Philadelphia bar

A drag performer reportedly died while performing at a bar in Pennsylvania.

The owner of Tabu Philadelphia told NBC News that Valencia Prime collapsed on stage Monday.

"Today we mourn the loss of a very bright and rising star in the performance community and a person who was always full of life and positivity," the bar said in a statement online. "We say goodbye to Valencia Prime but we will not forget the light you brought to the stage."

A GoFundMe page to pay for Valencia Prime's funeral expenses has raised over $10,000. It's unclear what caused the 25-year-old's death.

Members of the drag community paid tribute to Valencia Prime online, saying the performer was "a loving presence" who made "the world better."

Tabu Philadelphia posted that it has reached out to Valencia Prime's family to make sure they have their blessing before hosting a show in the drag queen's honor.