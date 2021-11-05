Doughnut lovers celebrate 2 National Doughnut Days in the U.S.

November 5 is one of two days observed by doughnut lovers in the U.S.

According to Holidayscalendar.com, the first national doughnut day is in June, and the second is in November.

The Salvation Army said that Doughnut day in June was created in 1938 to honor the salvation army “doughnut lassies” who served the treats to soldiers during World War I.

According to Mental Floss, food holiday historian John Bryan Hopkins believes "Ladies Home Journal" mentioned doughnut day in November sometime in the 1930s to mark Veterans Day.

If you want to celebrate the holiday, Krispy Kreme is giving away free chocolate glazed doughnuts on Friday.