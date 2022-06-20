Dog food recalled over salmonella concerns

Freshpet is voluntarily recalling a lot of its Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe due to potential salmonella contamination.

The 4.5 lb. bag, with sell by date of 10/22/22, is the only product being recalled.

"Dogs with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting," a statement from the Food and Drug Administration says. "Some dogs will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain."

Dogs that have consumed the recalled product should be seen by a veterinarian if begin to have symptoms, the FDA advises.

Freshpet says it has not received any reports of illness or adverse reactions to the dog food, which was sold at some Walmart and Target stores.