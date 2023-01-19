Does intermittent fasting really spur weight loss?

Intermittent fasting may not be an effective weight-loss solution.

According to a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, time-restricted eating did not show a clear association with weight loss.

The study says the amount of calories a person consumes in a day is more important in dictating weight loss than the timing of the meals.

More than 500 people participated in the study and tracked their eating habits on an app for researchers to come to their conclusion.

The study's authors note that there were some limitations to their research. The participants were from three different health systems, which means people who may not regularly seek care were not included in the study.

It also notes that most of the volunteers were white with an average age of about 50.

The study's authors recommend that more large-scale studies are done with long follow-up times to "to better characterize the association for time of eating with weight change."

More than 40% of Americans are considered obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health officials say obesity can be a contributing factor in heart disease stroke and Type 2 diabetes.