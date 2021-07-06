Disney changes greeting of iconic fireworks show

When the iconic Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom fireworks show started in July for the first time in over a year because of pandemic restrictions, a phrase was missing from the beginning.

Disney has removed “ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls” from the greeting to kick off the “Happily Ever After” fireworks show. Instead, the announcer addresses the crowd, “good evening, dreamers of all ages.”

The change is “part of a broader effort” a Disney spokesperson told CBS News. In April, Disney announced they were adding a fifth key component to their brand: inclusion.

Disney has announced other changes to rides in their Florida and California parks that aim to be more welcoming to all guests.

This includes changes to Splash Mountain to remove racist undertones and removing negative depictions of native people in the Jungle Cruise, according to the Orange County Register.

Earlier this year, the company said employees would be able to wear gender-neutral haircuts and have looser restrictions on dress code.

The entertainment company is also providing gender-neutral housing for their college program participants.