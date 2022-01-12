Dismembered body found in freezer in New Orleans, man arrested

Police who were investigating the disappearance of a woman reported missing have found a headless human torso in a freezer, which was inside an old bus parked beside a home in New Orleans.

Residents say police were in the neighborhood Sunday asking if they smelled anything. Officers returned Tuesday with a search warrant for a house where a bus covered in graffiti was parked outside. News outlets report that officers found dismembered remains in a freezer inside the bus.

A man who lived at the house was arrested on multiple charges including obstruction of justice of a death investigation, but no charges have been filed in the death itself, as the Associated Press reported.

As WDSU reported, the obstruction of justice of a death investigation warrant was issued and carried out at a home where 34-year-old Benjamin Beale was found, which is where police say the dismembered body was also discovered. Beale, who was arrested on the obstruction charge, was also charged with operating a drug laboratory and distributing methamphetamine, police said.

Police in New Orleans have not yet released further details on the victim.