Delta flight from Atlanta blows tires at Los Angeles landing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta blew two tires Tuesday while landing at Los Angeles International Airport.

Nobody on board was hurt, although two runways at the busy airport were closed for several hours.

Authorities say Delta Flight 515 landed safely shortly after 1 p.m.

In a statement, Delta said the plane "came to rest on the taxiway after a possible issue with some of its tires."

Photos on Twitter showed two shredded tires.

Passengers were bused to the terminal.

Two runways were closed for several hours until the plane was removed from the runway.

There's no immediate word on what caused the tires to blow.