Days after meeting President Biden, Canadian PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time — just days after he met in person with U.S. President Joe Biden.

The announcement came in a tweet Monday in which he urged everyone to get vaccinated.

Trudeau said he feels OK and said that’s because he’s been vaccinated.

Trudeau had met with U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. The Biden administration has not said whether the president is considered a close contact.

Trudeau also tested positive for COVID-19 in January. The prime minister also had isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife tested positive.