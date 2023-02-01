Damar Hamlin teams up with American Heart Association to help save lives

Damar Hamlin is using his platform to help save lives. He is teaming up with the American Heart Association for the #3forHeart CPR Challenge.

The first step of the challenge is to watch a short video to learn hands-only CPR.

It is thanks to CPR that the Buffalo Bills' safety is alive today. Hamlin collapsed during a Monday Night Football game after a hit on the field. Medical personnel rushed to his side and immediately performed CPR and used an AED to get his heart started again.

"CPR could easily save your life or someone you love," Hamlin said in a video posted on Instagram.

The second step of the challenge is to donate to the American Heart Association so it can fund CPR education and other lifesaving programs.

The third step is to call out three people to take the challenge.

Hamlin issued his challenge to former first lady Michelle Obama, Tom Brady and LeBron James.

Medical professionals note CPR is an important lifesaving tool. According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 350,000 cardiac arrests happen outside of hospitals each year. Studies show that out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survival rates in adults sit at about 10%.