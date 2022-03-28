Country singer Jeff Carson dies at age 58

Country singer Jeff Carson died after suffering a heart attack in Tennessee, the singer's publicist said in a statement.

Carson is best known for his song "Not On Your Love" which reached No. 1 on the Billboard country chart.

"In total, Carson’s career achieved 14 charted singles on the Billboard chart," Carson's publicist said.

Carson retired from music in 2009 and became a police officer in Tennessee.

However, he came out of retirement in 2019.

"Most recently Carson signed with Encore Music Group and has been in the studio with Buddy Hyatt recording a specialty album to be released later this year that included duets with Michael Ray, Darryl Worley, Mark Wills, and Craig Morgan," his publicist said.

Carson leaves behind a wife and son.

He was 58 years old.