Coroner identifies 13 people killed in Dawson Springs, Kentucky

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Hopkins County Coroner's Office identified the 13 people who died after a tornado swept through the small town of Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

The deceased men and women, ranging in age from 34 to 86 years old.

Almost nothing was spared in Dawson Springs.

“It’s heart-wrenching to see just total devastation. Homes, 5 to 700 homes are just leveled. They’re not there. All of their industries are gone. Their restaurants are damaged, so this is huge hit for this community.” Kevin Cotton, mayor of Madisonville

On the outskirts of Dawson Springs, homes were reduced to rubble and trees toppled, littering the landscape for a span of at least a mile.

“It looks like a bomb went off. It’s just completely destroyed in areas,” said Jack Whitfield Jr., the Hopkins County judge-executive.

He estimated that more than 60% of the town, including hundreds of homes, was “beyond repair.”

“A full recovering is going to take years,” he said.

Tim Morgan, a volunteer chaplain for the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department, said he’s seen the aftermath of tornadoes and hurricanes before, but nothing like this.

“Just absolute decimation. There is an entire hillside of houses that are 3 feet tall now,” he said.

This story was originally reported by Jordan Mickle on lex18.com.