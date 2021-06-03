WH says it will share 80M COVID-19 vaccine doses with the rest of the world by the end of June

On Thursday, the White House outlined the details behind the Biden administration's plan to share 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine with the rest of the world.

During a briefing of the White House COVID-19 response team, coordinator Jeff Zients and national security adviser Jake Sullivan outlined how the U.S. would share its surplus vaccine supply with the world.

According to the White House, the administration plans to share the 80 million doses by the end of June, with 75% going to support the global supply through COVAX and the other 25% going to targeted areas around the world to combat surges of the virus.

COVAX, or COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access, is a coalition of organizations, including the WHO, that aims to deliver “equitable access to COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments and vaccines.”

The White House on Thursday also spelled out specifics for the first overseas delivery of 25 million doses.

Of those initial doses, 19 million will be shared through COVAX, which will send the doses to the following countries:

Approximately 6 million for South and Central America to the following countries: Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Bolivia, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama, Haiti, and other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries, as well as the Dominican Republic.

Approximately 7 million for Asia to the following countries and entities: India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, and the Pacific Islands.

Approximately 5 million for Africa to be shared with countries that will be selected in coordination with the African Union.

The remaining six million doses will be "targeted toward regional priorities" in Mexico, Canada, and the Republic of Korea, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Haiti, Georgia, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen and the United Nations.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration committed to donating 60 million doses of the yet-to-be-approved AstraZeneca vaccine for global use. Those vaccines will not be delivered until the AZ vaccine is approved for use in the U.S.

In May, Biden committed to sending an additional 20 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to the rest of the world.