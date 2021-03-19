Menu

Trump's Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak

Susan Walsh/AP
A view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted at 4:43 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 17:43:36-04

Former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, club has been partially closed because of a COVID outbreak.

That’s according to several people familiar with the situation, including a club member who received a phone call about the closure Friday.

A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago club confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further. A person familiar with club operations said that, out of an abundance of caution, the club had partially closed a section “for a short period of time” and quarantined some of its workers.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation by name.

