Moderna seeks COVID-19 vaccine authorization for children younger than age 5

Moderna announced Thursday it is seeking emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 6 months old, which could allow children younger than age 5 to begin getting vaccinated by the summer.

COVID-19 vaccines have been unavailable to the age group. Moderna is seeking authorization for this particular vaccine to be allowed for ages 6 months up to 6 years.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said roughly 75% of children had COVID-19 antibodies by February 2022.

The vaccine would come in two doses, Moderna said.

“We are proud to share that we have submitted for authorization for our COVID-19 vaccine for young children,” said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna. “We believe mRNA-1273 will be able to safely protect these children against SARS-CoV-2, which is so important in our continued fight against COVID-19, and will be especially welcomed by parents and caregivers.”

Emergency use authorization is given by the Food and Drug Administration for unapproved medical products or unapproved uses of approved medical products to be used in an emergency to diagnose, treat, or prevent serious or life-threatening diseases.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine garnered full FDA approval in January for those ages 18 and over, more than a year after getting emergency use authorization.