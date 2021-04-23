CDC vaccine panel to meet Friday regarding Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) top regulatory panel on vaccines will meet to discuss the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and its connection to a rare blood clotting disorder on Friday.

At Friday’s meeting, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) could take a vote on lifting the pause should they decide the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

On April 13, the CDC and FDA recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after receiving reports that a sixth woman had suffered an extremely rare but severe clotting disorder within weeks of taking the vaccine.

Prior to the pause, nearly 7 million people had safely received a dose of the vaccine.

The ACIP met a day after the pause but decided to take no action on the pause in the hopes of gathering more information.

The New York Times reports that the ACIP has since received reports of a “few additional cases” of the clotting disorder, but officials would not confirm how many additional cases they had seen.

According to CNN, the ACIP will likely take one of three actions on Friday — lift the pause with no other action, recommend the U.S. stop using the vaccine altogether or lift the pause while issuing a warning about adverse side effects.

CNN reports the latter is the most likely option, and the panel could advise that high-risk populations steer clear of the vaccine altogether.

According to the Washington Post, all six of those who suffered the clotting disorder were women between the ages of 18 and 48 who suffered from thrombocytopenia, or low levels of blood platelets. There’s been at least one fatality among those who suffered the adverse effects.

Earlier this week, the European Union’s top medical agency said the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweigh the risks but said that a warning about clotting issue should be added to packaging.

The ACIP’s meeting regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will begin at 11 a.m. ET.