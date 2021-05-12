Watch
CDC advisers endorse Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up

Taylor Vinson
Posted at 2:28 PM, May 12, 2021
Federal health advisers have endorsed use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12.

Earlier in the week, the Food and Drug Administration cleared the expanded use of Pfizer's shots, citing evidence the shots worked as well in those 12 to 15 years old as those 16 and older.

Kids in some places are already rolling up their sleeves.

But much of the nation was waiting for Wednesday's recommendations from advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Many states will be shipping doses to pediatricians and even to schools.

