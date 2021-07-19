Watch
Canada to open border to fully vaccinated U.S. citizens beginning Aug. 9

Paul Sancya/AP
Vehicles enter the United States as a bus drives to Canada in the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit, Monday, March 16, 2020. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is closing his country's borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident or American amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 1:07 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 14:07:22-04

Canada announced Monday that it would begin allowing fully vaccinated Americans to enter the country in about two weeks.

According to the Associated Press, Canada will allow Americans to enter the country and forego a 14-day quarantine beginning Aug. 9. Canada will also lift restrictions on travelers from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

At the White House press briefing on Monday, press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration is still reviewing travel policies regarding the Canadian border and would base its decision on the guidance of health experts.

Canadians are currently able to enter the U.S. by plane, according to the Associated Press.

According to The Washington Post, non-essential travel by land between the U.S. and Canada has been closed since March 2020 and has been extended month-by-month ever since.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

