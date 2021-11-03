Biden encourages parents to get kids vaccinated now that vaccine is recommended for those 5-11

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden encouraged parents and guardians to sign their children up to get vaccinated during remarks he delivered Wednesday.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the emergency use of a smaller dose of Pfizer’s vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 last Friday, and on Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the vaccine for that age group.

During his speech about the vaccine’s authorization for kids, Biden said 28 million more young Americans are now eligible for the protection of a vaccine, and his administration is ready to organize the launch of the shots.

“Today’s a great day for American parents and American families and American children. We’ve taken a giant step forward to accelerate our path out of this pandemic,” said Biden. “After months of rigorous and scientific review, the FDA authorized and the CDC recommended a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. For parents all over this country, this a day of relief and celebration.”

Biden said that as soon as next week, the U.S. will have enough of the pediatric vaccines in enough places and parents will be able to schedule appointments to get their kids their first shots. He added that the U.S. has already secured enough vaccine supply for every single child in America, ages 5-11.

The president said his administration has been working with education officials to bring vaccinations to schools.

“As of today, more than 6,000 school clinics have already been planned in school districts around the country. These efforts will also ensure equity. That is the center of our children’s vaccination program, as it has been for adults,” said Biden.

Biden also spoke to those parents who may hesitate to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I know many parents have been anxiously waiting for this day, but I also know that some families might have questions. So, trusted messengers, like your pediatricians and family doctors, will be able to answer your questions,” said Biden.

Biden warned that children make up a quarter of the COVID-19 cases in the country. And though its rare, these kids van get very sick and end up hospitalized.

“But they don’t have to,” said Biden. “This vaccine is safe and effective, so get your children vaccinated to protect themselves, to protect others, and to stop the spread, and to help us beat this pandemic.”

In addition to talking about the vaccines for children, Biden also encouraged those eligible for booster shots to get them, especially seniors.