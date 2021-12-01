Watch
1st case of omicron variant identified in California, officials say

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., on Jan. 21, 2021. In a statement Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, California's public health officer, Dr. Tomas J. Aragon, said that officials are monitoring the Omicron variant. There are no reports to date of the variant in California, the statement said. Aragon said the state was focusing on ensuring its residents have access to vaccines and booster shots. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 12:52 PM, Dec 01, 2021
A person in California has become the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed the variant case during the White House briefing on Tuesday.

The CDC also confirmed the variant case, by also reminding people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The news comes as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new strain of the virus.

The Biden administration moved late last month to restrict travel from Southern Africa where the variant was first identified and had been widespread.

Clusters of cases have also been identified in about two dozen other nations, including Hong Kong, Australia, Portugal, and Canada.

The AP reported that the CDC is taking steps to tighten testing rules in the U.S. for those who travel overseas, including requiring travelers to test within a day of boarding a flight to the U.S. regardless of vaccination status.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the omicron strain as a “variant of concern.”

Researchers in South Africa first identified it.

