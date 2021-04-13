Watch
Congress to honor 2nd Capitol Police officer slain this year

Posted at 5:08 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 06:08:17-04

Slain U.S. Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday.

The tribute comes as part of the second such ceremony this year for a force that has edged close to crisis in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

President Joe Biden and congressional leaders will attend a ceremony for Evans, who was killed April 2 when a vehicle rammed into him and another officer at a barricade just 100 yards from the Senate side of the Capitol.

Police shot and killed the driver when he left the vehicle armed with a knife.

