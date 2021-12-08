Colorado elementary students write letters to therapy dog

Students in Colorado are creating a special bond with a school therapy dog, all while learning to read and write.

KUSA reported that Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office therapy dog Rex works in eight local elementary schools.

But it's the bond between the students at Ford Elementary and the 9-month-old puppy that is warming the hearts of this community, the news outlet reported.

The kids love Rex so much that a fifth-grade student made a mailbox so classmates can write letters to him.

More than 50 letters have been placed in the mailbox this school year.

It's all part of a behavioral program, where students can spend time with Rex if they display good acts of kindness.

With Rex bringing so much joy to Ford Elementary, the goal is to expand the program to other schools in the area.