Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Clinics scramble to divert patients as states ban abortion

Supreme Court Abortion
Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP
Abortion-rights protesters regroup and protest following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Supreme Court Abortion
Posted at 6:22 AM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 07:22:08-04

The Supreme Court's ruling allowing states to regulate abortion has set off a travel scramble in some parts of the U.S., as abortion providers redirect patients to states that still allow the procedure.

A growing number of states are moving to mostly banning abortion. Clinics operators are moving, doctors are counseling crying patients, donations are pouring into nonprofits and one group is dispatching vans to administer abortion pills.

Some cities, like Kansas City and St. Louis, also are drafting plans to help with the travel logistics. Groups are trying to help with everything from gas cards for travel to connecting patients with small aircraft pilots willing to transport them to a clinic in another state.

Dr. Joseph Ottolenghi told KING-TV that Seattle could be a potential "safe haven" for women seeking an abortion.

“When patients are pushed out of their own state to receive abortion care, it also means you’re pushing doctors out of the state,” he said. “There are going to be doctors who leave Wyoming, who leave Idaho, who leave places where they’re not allowed to practice medicine the way they learned to and the way patients deserve care.”

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education