Clinics ask Supreme Court to block Texas 6-week abortion ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion providers in Texas are asking the Supreme Court to prevent the enforcement of a state law that would allow private citizens to sue anyone for helping a woman get an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy.

The request to the court comes after a panel of appellate judges refused to block enforcement of the law before it takes effect Wednesday.

The law would rule out 85% of abortions in Texas and force many clinics to close, providers and abortion rights advocates supporting them said in an emergency filing with the high court Monday.

For now, Planned Parenthood clinics in Texas have stopped scheduling abortions beyond six weeks from conception.

The court has agreed to hear a similar case out of Mississippi. They will review whether the state can restrict abortions after 15 weeks.