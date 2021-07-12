City warns about releasing pet fish after finding large goldfish in lake

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A town in Minnesota is reminding people not to dump their unwanted pet goldfish into a nearby stream or pond.

The city of Burnsville shared images on Twitter showing adult hands holding what they say is a goldfish found in a local lake recently.

"Please don't release your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes! They grow bigger than you think,” the tweet reads.

Please don't release your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes! They grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants.

Groups of these large goldfish were recently found in Keller Lake. pic.twitter.com/Zmya2Ql1E2 — City of Burnsville (@BurnsvilleMN) July 9, 2021

The city says goldfish can “contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants.”