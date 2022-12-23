Christina Hall believes flipping 'gross' houses led to mercury, lead poisoning

HGTV Star Christina Hall says she's been diagnosed with mercury and lead poisoning, which she believes stems from flipping "gross" houses.

Hall rose to fame on the show "Flip or Flop." She and her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, would find houses that were in shambles and fully remodel them.

In addition to mercury and lead poisoning, Hall said she was diagnosed with small intestinal bacterial overgrowth. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the ailment happens when there's an imbalance of the microorganisms in the gut that maintain healthy digestion.

Hall said she planned to treat her ailments by "detoxing all of this through herbs and IVs."

In an Instagram post last week, Hall said she had been dealing with "unexplained health stuff for years." She wondered whether it was related to breast implants.

Hall said she would see how she feels after the detox and then tackle any potential connection related to the implants.