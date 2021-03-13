Children packed into Border Patrol tent for days on end

President Joe Biden’s administration is refusing to allow lawyers who inspect facilities where immigrant children are detained to enter a Border Patrol tent in Texas where agents are holding hundreds of youths.

The attorneys say they were allowed to speak to children at the facility in Donna on Thursday, but were denied the chance to see the areas where the youths were being held. During the administration of former President Donald Trump, inspections conducted by lawyers under a court settlement known as the Flores agreement exposed horror stories of children packed in cells without adequate food and water.

"The President has made clear, and this administration has made clear, that we are going to pursue an effective and humane immigration policy and unwind what we believe was the ineffective and inhumane policy over the course of the last four years," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.