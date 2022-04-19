Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

'Chick-fil-A of honky tonks': Garth Brooks announces name of bar in Nashville

Garth Brooks
Laura Roberts/Laura Roberts/Invision/AP
Artist Garth Brooks performs at the 2017 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, June 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
Garth Brooks
Posted at 3:44 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 16:44:16-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music star Garth Brooks revealed Friday the name of his upcoming downtown Nashville bar.

The bar will be called Friends in Low Places, which is also the name of the hit song Brooks released in 1990.

It'll be located in the Lower Broadway area.

"They keep asking me what I want, I want the Chick-fil-A of honky tonks," Brooks said. "I want a place where you go in and feel good. I want it to feel safe, and everybody's got good manners. I'm hoping that there's right when you walk in it's a 'love everybody' stated right there. That's what it's about, right? So I want a place that's just safe. That feels good. I'd love it to just be a classic honky tonk."

No opening date has been scheduled, and Brooks said he has seen renderings and drawings of the bar. But he has yet to step foot in the honky tonk to be.

"I'm hopin' this place is a thumpin' place that always looks like there's something crazy going on in there," Brooks said. "I like that but when you walk in I hope it's country music that you hear."

Emily West at WTVF first reported this story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education