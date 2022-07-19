Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Capitol Police: 16 members of Congress arrested at abortion protest

Supreme Court Abortion
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Demonstrators protest about abortion outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supreme Court Abortion
Posted at 2:14 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 15:14:15-04

Capitol Police arrested 16 members of Congress on Tuesday as protests over abortion rights were held at the Capitol. They were among 34 people arrested for "Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding," the Capitol Police said.

While the Capitol Police did not immediately identify the members arrested, Axios reported that all 16 members were Democrats.

The protest came as the House is expected to vote on codifying same-sex and interracial marriage and contraception rights nationwide.

The legislation is a preemptive attempt to solidify gay and interracial marriage and contraception rights nationwide. House Democrats say that the Supreme Court could reverse same-sex and interracial marriage and contraception rights at the national level the same way it overturned Roe v. Wade, which leaves the question of legal abortions to the states.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education