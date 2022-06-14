BTS band members to pursue solo careers

Members of the South Korean boy band BTS will be working on their solo careers.

The band's label claims the band is not going on hiatus despite members saying they will be spending time apart.

The band made the announcement in a video Tuesday as they marked nine years together.

“I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again,” J-Hope said, according to Variety. “I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way.”

There were signs the band would venture off. J-Hope was added as a headliner to Lollapalooza.

Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS, says the band will work on projects as a group and individually.