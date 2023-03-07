Watch Now
'Boy Meets World' star eyes U.S. House seat

Ben Savage is probably best remembered playing the role of Cory Matthews on the hit 90s sitcom "Boy Meets World," but he could soon be known as congressman.

Savage announced this week he is vying for a congressional seat in California's 30th House district. He will run as a Democrat.

"I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all," Savage said. "I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues."

The district is heavily Democratic and includes parts of West Hollywood, Pasadena and Burbank. The district has remained under Democratic control for six decades.

Rep. Adam Schiff won the seat in 2022 with over 70% of the vote. He is opting to run for California's open Senate seat in 2024.

This won't be Savage's first foray into politics. He ran for West Hollywood City Council in November, finishing seventh in a race where the top three garnered seats.

