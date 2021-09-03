Watch
Boxer Oscar De La Hoya hospitalized with COVID-19

Anthony Vazquez/AP
FILE- In this March 1, 2019, file photo, retired Mexican boxer and Golden Boy Promotions, Inc. founder Oscar De La Hoya, pumps his fist during a pre-fight press conference in Mexico City. De La Hoya’s return to the ring will have to wait after the fighter said he tested positive for COVID-19. The 48-year-old De La Hoya was scheduled to fight on Sept. 11 against former MMA fighter Vitor Belfort in a pay-per-view event from Staples Center in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Anthony Vazquez, File)
Posted at 4:38 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 17:38:39-04

Boxer Oscar De La Hoya revealed he is in the hospital with COVID-19.

In a tweet, the boxer said he caught the virus despite being fully vaccinated.

"What are the chances of me getting COVID," De Lay Hoya said. "I've been taking care of myself."

The boxer was planning to come out of retirement and fight former MMA fighter Vitor Belfort on Sept. 11.

However, he said that he will have to pull out of the fight.

De La Hoya has not fought since he lost to Manny Pacquiao in 2008.

The boxer said he's confident he will be back before the years is over.

