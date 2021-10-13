Blue Origin flight carrying 'Star Trek' actor William Shatner to launch Wednesday morning

It may not be aboard the USS Enterprise, but "Star Trek" actor William Shatner is slated to finally make his way into the great beyond on Wednesday.

Shatner and crewmates Audrey Powers, Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries will blast off aboard a Blue Origin New Shepard NS-18 rocket in a launch scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

The four were set to blast off from Blue Origin's "Launch Site One" in rural western Texas on Tuesday, but organizers announced Monday that forecasted high winds had delayed the launch.

According to the BBC, Wednesday's launch will briefly send the crew out of the Earth's atmosphere and into space before falling back to the ground. The entire journey, which will top out at about 60 miles above the Earth's atmosphere, will take about 10 minutes.

At 90 years old, Shatner will become the oldest person to ever travel to space.

"I've heard about space for a long time now. I'm taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle," Shatner said in a Blue Origin press release.

Powers is Blue Origin's Vice President of Mission & Flight Operations and has worked for the company since 2013.

"I'm so proud and humbled to fly on behalf of Team Blue, and I'm excited to continue writing Blue's human spaceflight history," Powers said in a press release. "I was part of the amazing effort we assembled for New Shepard's Human Flight Certification Review, a years-long initiative completed in July 2021. As an engineer and lawyer with more than two decades of experience in the aerospace industry, I have great confidence in our New Shepard team and the vehicle we've developed."

The launch will mark Blue Origin's second human flight. On July 20, Blue Origin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos traveled to space with his brother, aviation pioneer Wally Funk, and Blue Origin's first customer, Oliver Daemen.