Biden issues proclamation for National Hispanic Heritage Month

President Joe Biden wants Americans to celebrate diversity, especially during National Hispanic Heritage Month.

In a presidential proclamation, Biden praised the Hispanic community for their contributions to the U.S.

"Our deepest values have been informed by the love of family and faith that is at the core of so many Hispanic communities... these contributions help us realize the promise of America for all Americans," Biden stated.

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

It will be marked across the country with ceremonies, activities and programs that celebrate Hispanic heritage.

"Let us give thanks to the many generations of Hispanic leaders who have helped build this country and continue to fight for equality and justice," Biden said. "Let us pledge to invest in the next generation of Hispanic men and women who hold the destiny of our Nation in their hands."

The U.S. began observing Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968. It was expanded to a month-long celebration in 1988, under President Ronald Regan.

The timing was chosen because it coincides with numerous Latin American countries celebrating their independence.