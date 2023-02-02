Authorities investigating fatal shooting of New Jersey borough council member

A New Jersey politician was killed in her car on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to a press release from Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Daniel Plumacker of the Sayreville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting Wednesday evening and located a woman in her vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman, who was later identified as Eunice Dwumfour, died at the scene, authorities said.

Dwumfour served on the Sayreville Borough Council. In a statement, Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said the community is shocked and saddened by the loss.

"The fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying," Kilpatrick said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

"We are confident that our police department working collaboratively with the Middlesex County Prosecutors Office, will bring this fast-moving investigation to a quick and successful conclusion and look forward to the identification, arrest, and successful prosecution of the person responsible," Kilpatrick stated.