Around 6,000 bees removed from Nebraska couple's home

OMAHA, Neb. — There was a lot of buzzing going on around one Nebraska couple's home.

Around 6,000 bees were recently removed from Thomas and Marylu Gouttierre's 100-year-old Omaha residence.

The couple told the Omaha World-Herald that the bees likely found a way into their home through a hole in the home's brick exterior.

The Gouttierres told the newspaper they planted bee-friendly flowers but soon discovered many of the honey-making animals flying outside their kitchen window.

Around 30 of them were found in an upstairs bedroom.

At first, the couple thought about calling an exterminator but instead contacted two members of the Omaha Bee Club, who charged them $600 to relocate the bees safely, the Associated Press reported.

A hole was cut into an interior wall, and the bees were vacuumed into a box to be relocated.

Inside the wall, they found three honeycombs about 2 inches thick and roughly 9 inches in diameter.