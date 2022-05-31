Archaeologists uncover ancient relics in Egypt

Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed a treasure trove of ancient artifacts.

They discovered dozens of cat figurines and 250 colored, wooded sarcophagi with well-preserved mummies.

Other items they found include 150 statues of various gods and a number of bronze pots, which they believe were used during prayer rituals for the goddess of fertility Isis.

They said the items found were from the Late Period, about 500 B.C.

The items were discovered about 18 miles south of Cairo.

The artifacts were put on display Monday by Egypt's ministry of tourism and antiquities at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Saqqara.