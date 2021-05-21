Apple CEO Tim Cook faces tough questions about app store competition

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook described the company's ironclad control over its mobile app store as the best way to serve and protect iPhone users, but faced tough questions about competition issues from a judge while testifying Friday about allegations that he oversees an illegal monopoly.

The rare courtroom appearance by one of the world's best-known executives came during the closing phase of a three-week trial revolving around an antitrust case brought by Epic Games, maker of the popular video game Fortnite.

Epic Games filed the lawsuit last summer after Apple dropped the game from its App store because Epic created its own digital payment system.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers also questioned Cook about Apple's business model on in-app purchases, CBS News reported.

During his testimony, Cook said Apple faces fierce competition for users and that the company only receives commission between 15% to 30% from in-app transactions, the Associated Press reported.

Rogers responded that they "don’t have competition in those in-app purchases, though."

Cook spent nearly four hours responding to lawyers from both sides before facing some hard questions from the judge who will decide the case.