American Airlines reportedly ditching some first-class seats

Wilfredo Lee/AP
FILE - Two American Airlines Boeing 737s are shown at the gate on July 7, 2022
Posted at 1:34 PM, Oct 20, 2022
American Airlines is reportedly removing first-class cabins and replacing them with business-class seats on international flights.

CNN reports that American's Chief Commercial Officer Vasu Raja told investors that "first class will not exist" on those flights because there's a lack of demand for the seats. An airline spokesperson clarified Raja's comments to The Hill, saying he was only referring to the Flagship First program.

It's billed as the airline's "most exclusive" accommodations with seats that lie back and "chef-inspired" dining options on international flights. There is no change to domestic. flights.

American Airlines released its third-quarter earnings on Thursday. It reported a record quarterly revenue of $13.5 billion.

“Demand remains strong and it’s clear that customers in the U.S. and other parts of the world continue to value air travel and the ability to reconnect post-pandemic," said American’s CEO Robert Isom.

