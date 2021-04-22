Amazon is opening a hair salon in London, combining in-person services with new technologies

Alexa, I need a haircut.

Amazon announced this week they are opening a hair salon in East London. It will use the location to try several new technologies, including augmented reality and new point-of-sale features.

The Amazon Salon will take up two floors in a trendy district, about a five-minute walk from Amazon’s United Kingdom headquarters.

The hair care and services will be provided by trained stylists with an established independent salon based in London.

“We have designed this salon for customers to come and experience some of the best technology, hair care products and stylists in the industry,” said John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager for Amazon in a company blog post.

“We want this unique venue to bring us one step closer to customers, and it will be a place where we can collaborate with the industry and test new technologies.”

Customers will be able to use augmented reality technology to see what they would look like with different colored hair.



Amazon will also be testing new “point-and-learn” technology that allows customers to learn more about products, watch educational content and place an order by touching the item or scanning a QR code.

Although the space can hold up to 5,000 people, it will initially open to just Amazon employees for the first few weeks before opening up to the public.